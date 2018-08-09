VIDEO: Dave Grohl Releases 23-Minute PLAY Solo & Mini-Documentary

The Foo Fighters frontman has shared his instrumental project, which celebrates his "lifelong obsession" with playing music.

Dave Grohl has released his solo project, which features 23-minute-long instrumental.

PLAY is a two part mini-documentary directed by the Foo Fighters frontman, which celebrates "the rewards and challenges of dedicating one's life to playing music".

As outlined in a press release: "Part one opens with narrated behind the scenes discussion of the love of playing music and the lifelong relationship with an instrument—as well as the process and challenges of recording and filming this unique performance..."

It adds: "The PLAY film then segues to the titular 23-minute, one-man-band instrumental recording on which Grohl plays all seven instruments on the track, all live.

"The entire song was played by Grohl, each time on a different instrument, live all the way through for 23 minutes."

Watch it here:

Grohl's solo instrumental is proceeded by his poignant words: "It is a lifelong obsession. But at the end of the day, just like any kid, the reward is just to play".

Fans can also visit play.roswellfims.com for an interactive PLAY experience and choosing which audio and video they'd like to experience.

Also up for grabs are the music sheets, the input lists, and (if you're feeling really geeky) a floor plan of the live room Grohl played in.