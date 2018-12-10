Dave Grohl recruits all-star friends & old bandmates for live PLAY performance

The Foo Fighters frontman enlisted the help of members of Them Crooked Vultures and Jane's Addiction.

Dave Grohl brought his PLAY project live to the stage for the first time, with a little help from his friends.

The Foo Fighters frontman performed his solo instrumental project at Warren Haynes’ 2018 Christmas Jam on Saturday (8 December) with his Them Crooked Vultures' bandmate Alain Johannes on guitar, Jane's Addiction's Chris Chaney on bass, famous producer Greg Kurstin on the keyboard and more.

See an image with his star-studded line-up below:

Can't wait to #PLAY with these guys tomorrow night! LOOK OUT ASHEVILLE!



Dave Grohl: drums

Greg Kurstin: keyboards

Alain Johannes: guitar

Jason Falkner: guitar

Barrett Jones: guitar

Chris Chaney: bass

Drew Hester: percussion pic.twitter.com/4Q93rDNIxe — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 7, 2018

Watch Dave and his all star rock friends perform here:

VIDEO: Rick Astley talks performing with Foo Fighters

Speaking previously about PLAY, which he revealed back in August, the Learn To Fly rocker told The Daily Telegraph Australia that he was inspired to undertake the project after attending his daughters' music lessons.

"Watching my kids start to play music and learn to sing or play drums, it brings me back to the time when I was their age listening to albums, learning from listening … and when I take my kids to the place where they take their lessons, I see these rooms full of children that are really pushing themselves to figure this out," he said.

Dave Grohl performs onstage during 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Catherine Opie and Guillermo del Toro presented . Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LACMA

The Walk singer added: "And even now, as a 49-year-old man, I’m still trying to figure it out … it’s not something that you ever truly master.

“You’re always chasing the next challenge, and you’re always trying to find a way to improve on what you’ve learned.”

And it seems his project has inspired kids in the same way.

One fan named Jon D Drew has shared a video of their tot watching the piece with a caption: "He is 17 months old and our little dude Charlie would rather rock out to this incredible song than be watching In the Night Garden or Paw Patrol"

Watch the tiny tot in action below:

He is 17 months old and our little dude Charlie would rather rock out to this incredible song than be watching In the Night Garden or Paw Patrol 😅🤟 pic.twitter.com/L1cOvGIeJX — Jon Drew (@JonDDrew) August 14, 2018

READ MORE: This is what Kurt Cobain thought of hip-hop in 1991

Watch these kids headbang to Carpool Karaoke: