Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox cover Foo Fighters Everlong.

See the star and the King Crimson guitarist take on Foo Fighters' iconic anthem while joined by the scene-stealing reptile.

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have shared a cover on Foo Fighters' Everlong, which features a snake.

The actress, musician and presenter and legendary King Crimson guitarist have unveiled their take on the 1997 single with a twist - adding a writhing live snake for accompaniment.

Sharing the video, the pair wrote in the description: "This weeks Sunday Lunch is a true anthem - and not for the faint hearted!!"

Watch their unique take on the Foos' classic here:

For the animal lovers among us, worry not. The video assures viewers that: "No animals were harmed or mistreated in the filming of this episode".

The couple, who have been married since 1986, share videos every week on YouTube as part of their Sunday Lunch series, which has seen them cover everything from Metallica's Enter Sandman to Alice Cooper's Poison.

It's not the only Dave Grohl-related performance they have either, as the pair tackled Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit last year.

Willcox revealed that she started the Sunday Lockdown Lunch because her musician husband was "withdrawing" due to the pandemic.

The star - whose career in the charts, on screen and on stage has lasted over the decades, told The Guardian, “Here I am in this house with this 74-year-old husband who I really don’t want to live without".

The Quadrophenia star added: “He was withdrawing, so I thought: ‘I’m going to teach him to dance.’ And it became a challenge."

Their videos have gained an unexpected cult following, seeing them rack up millions of views over the months.

Perhaps most poignantly, the pair shared a special performance of David Bowie's Heroes for VE Day 2020.

Fripp originally laid down the recording for the 1977 track for David Bowie's album of the same name.

