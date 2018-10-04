Foo Fighters Tease Nirvana Reunion
The Learn To Fly rockers have hinted that fans could be in for a special treat at this weekend's CalJam festival.
Foo Fighters have teased that a mini Nirvana reunion, without the late Kurt Cobain, could be set to take place at their upcoming CalJam festival this weekend.
The Everlong rockers left fans speculating about a possible performance at music event, after sharing an announcement that Joan Jett would be playing the event.
Posting the tweet, they wrote: "CAN'T WAIT!!!! What else could we have up our sleeves?? Stay tuned.... #CalJam18".
CAN'T WAIT!!!! What else could we have up our sleeves?? Stay tuned....🤘#CalJam18 https://t.co/OA525e7pg0— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) October 3, 2018
The I Love Rock & Roll singer previously joined the surviving members of Nirvana Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic for a special performance in 2014 when the band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Courtney Love also attended the event and seemed to quash any rumours of a feud with the rockers by hugging them on stage.
To add fuel to the flames, Foo Fighters shared a clip of the mini Nirvana reunion with Joan Jett with the caption: "'This is a Jam @caljamfest#CalJam18".
This is a Jam @caljamfest#CalJam18 pic.twitter.com/cOJKFihzMj— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) October 3, 2018
Nirvana was formed by the Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic in 1987, before Dave Grohl joined in 1990.
Foo Fighters guitarist Pat Smear joined the band on tour from 1993-1994.
With all three at the festival this weekend (Novoselic is named on the line-up with his band Giants In The Trees.
The surviving members of Nirvana recently reunited in the band's hometown of Seattle when Novoselic, Grohl and Smear performed a cover of Vaseline's Molly's Lips.
Originally recorded by Scottish indie band The Vaselines, who were a favourite of Kurt Cobain’s, the song was performed live by Nirvana on a number of occasions (including their 1991 Reading festival set) and appeared on a Sub Pop single, before ending up on the compilation Incesticide.
