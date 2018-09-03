WATCH Surviving Members Of Nirvana Reunite In Seattle

Krist Novoselic joined Dave Grohl and Pat Smear onstage at last weekend’s Foo Fighters show - and they played a Nirvana classic...

The surviving members of Nirvana had an impromptu reunion in the band’s hometown of Seattle on Saturday (1 September), when Krist Novoselic joined Foo Fighters on stage.

Novoselic’s band Giants In The Trees were supporting the Foos at the show at Safeco Field in Seattle, so when the time came for the traditional mid-set break, Grohl brought on his former colleague in the legendary grunge band.

According to the Seattle Times, Grohl said to Novoselic “You haven’t aged a day,” before the bassist joined the Foos on a performance of the song Molly’s Lips.

Originally recorded by Scottish indie band The Vaselines, who were a favourite of Kurt Cobain’s, the song was performed live by Nirvana on a number of occasions (including their 1991 Reading festival set) and appeared on a Sub Pop single, before ending up on the compilation Incesticide.

Grohl ended the cover by saying “Holy fuck, that was cool.” The band then went on to perform their tradition cover of Under Pressure by Queen and David Bowie.