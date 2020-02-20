Foo Fighters share photo of first ever gig for 25th anniversary

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl at Rock In Rio 2019. Picture: MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

Dave Grohl and co took to social media to share the throwback pic of their first show at the Marine Store in Seattle, Washington.

Foo Fighters have shared an image of their first ever gig as a band.

The Learn To Fly rockers are celebrating a quarter of a century since they were together as a band by sharing music and memories with their fans.

Their latest post was captioned: "There is a moment in every band’s history when you decide it’s time to load the gear out of the practice space and bring the music to the people for the first time. This was ours, 25 years ago today. Keg party at the Marine Store, Seattle Wa.".

It continued: "

See the throwback image here: "25 years later, the fear and stage fright may have faded, but the love of making music with my friends is stronger than ever. Happy anniversary, fellas. #FF25 #FF2020"

Meanwhile Dave Grohl has confirmed that Foo Fighters new album is finished.

The Everlong rocker appeared on the Bill Simmons Podcast, where he revealed their 10th studio album and the follow-up to 2017's Concrete And Gold is in the bag.

"We just finished making a record," said the Foos frontman. "Some of those songs, the best ones happen in 45 minutes. Then there’s other songs — there’s a riff on the new record I’ve been working on for 25 years. The first time I demoed it was in my basement in Seattle."

Grohl also confirmed that he's making a new documentary which explores touring with vans.

"I’ve interviewed everybody… The Beatles toured in a van, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, U2, everybody has had a van,” Grohl commented. “There’s something about that time, you wear it like a badge."

"The movie isn’t so much about really awesome van tour anecdotes, it’s more about the drive to do it," Grohl explained.

"Why would anyone give up everything, quit their job, leave everything behind, just to chase this dream with no guarantee you’re ever going to make it? And you starve, you bleed, you’re sick, you’re pissed, you get taken to jail and in fights, but you always make it to the next gig. Everyone has the same story, and it’s absolutely the key to success."

Foos are also celebrating their 25 years together by stopping at some of the places on their 1995 tour "IN THE ROUND!"

So far, the dates are only in North America, but it's yet to be seen if the band will return to some of the places they stopped by in the UK that year.

