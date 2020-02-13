Dave Grohl confirms Foo Fighters new album is finished

The Foos frontman has revealed on the Bill Simmons Podcast that their 10th studio album is done, and he's working on a new documentary.

Dave Grohl has given an update on Foo Fighters' new album.

As Consequence of Sound reports, the Learn To Fly rocker appeared on the Bill Simmons Podcast, where he revealed their 10th studio album and the follow-up to 2017's Concrete And Gold is in the bag.

"We just finished making a record," said the Foos frontman. "Some of those songs, the best ones happen in 45 minutes. Then there’s other songs — there’s a riff on the new record I’ve been working on for 25 years. The first time I demoed it was in my basement in Seattle."

Grohl also confirmed that he's making a new documentary which explores touring with vans.

"I’ve interviewed everybody… The Beatles toured in a van, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, U2, everybody has had a van,” Grohl commented. “There’s something about that time, you wear it like a badge."

"The movie isn’t so much about really awesome van tour anecdotes, it’s more about the drive to do it," Grohl explained.

"Why would anyone give up everything, quit their job, leave everything behind, just to chase this dream with no guarantee you’re ever going to make it? And you starve, you bleed, you’re sick, you’re pissed, you get taken to jail and in fights, but you always make it to the next gig. Everyone has the same story, and it’s absolutely the key to success."

Foo Fighters. Picture: Press

Dave Grohl and co have previously teased what we can expect from the new album, sharing pics and clips from the recording process.

First, the band shared an image of a microphone on a stand in the centre of a bath, alongside the caption: "Come on in, the water's fine… . #FF2020 #FF25 #happynewyear".

Soon after, the band shared a clip of new music, which was captioned: "#FF2020 #FF25".

So far there is no release date, title or tracklisting for the new album, but get the latest info about the album here.

