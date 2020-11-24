Foo Fighters react to throwback footage in Times Like Those mini doc for 25th anniversary

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl reacts to Times Like Those. Picture: YouTube/Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl and co headed to their private cinema to look back at some of their biggest moments for their 25th anniversary.

Foo Fighters have premiered Times Like Those - a video which sees them looking back at some of the greatest moments of their career.

Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, and Nate Mendel headed to a private cinema in the conversational film which sees them poke fun at each other’s hair and wardrobe choices.

The Learn To Fly rockers also chow down on popcorn while talking about everything from their first official gig in Seattle to how they felt playing London's Wembley Stadium for the first time.

Sit back and allow the Foos to take you back in time with them in their Times Like Those film.

Meanwhile, this month saw the band return with their 10th studio album Medicine At Midnight, which is set to be released on 5 February 2021.

From it comes lead single, Shame Shame, which Grohl explained: "is the best way to introduce people to the next 25 years of our band."

Watch the video for the single below, which sees the band go darker than they ever have before:

"The video for this song was inspired by a dream I had when I was 14 years old," Grohl explained to Radio X's George Godfrey. So a dream I had when I was 14 or 15 I was standing at this hill and there was a coffin on fire at the top of this hill next to this dead tree, so I go running up to the coffin and I'm trying to open it to save whoever is in it and I'm like burning my hands and whatever.

"But I had lived through this dream my entire life and finally when I wrote the song, I thought 'Oh my god I think I've finally wrote a song about this dream that I had when I was 14."

He added: "This is the best way to introduce people to the next 25 years of our band."

See the tracklist for Foo Fighters' Medicine At Midnight here:

1. Making a Fire

2. Shame Shame

3. Cloudspotter

4. Waiting on a War

5. Medicine at Midnight

6. No Son of Mine

7. Holding Poison

8. Chasing Birds

9. Love Dies Young

