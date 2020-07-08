Dave Grohl: Postcard from band was "wake up call" after Kurt Cobain's death

8 July 2020, 15:32 | Updated: 8 July 2020, 15:42

Nirvana's Dave Grohl, the late Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic in 1991
Nirvana's Dave Grohl, the late Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic in 1991. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns

The Foo Fighters frontman recalled how Seattle punk band 7 Year Bitch helped him realise he had to keep playing music to heal from the death of his Nirvana bandmate.

Dave Grohl has looked back on the postcard which was sent to him shortly after Kurt Cobain died, calling it a "huge wake up call".

The Foo Fighters frontman spoke about the 25th anniversary of the band's debut studio album and the origins of the project.

Grohl has often talked about how he couldn't listen to or play music when the Nirvana frontman tragically lost his life to suicide on 8 April 1994, but has also confirmed that a Seattle punk rock band helped him see things differently.

Asked by Matt Wilkinson if it was true that he got a postcard from a band called 7 Year Bitch, who had lost bandmates as well, he replied: “Yeah, that was soon after Kurt’s memorial that I got that. 

“It basically said ‘I know that you probably don’t want to play music now but you will because that’s how you get through these things’.”

He added: “And it was a huge wake up call for me because they were right. I couldn’t consider playing music at the time and then I did realise that maybe that’s the thing that’s gonna get me through this”.

READ MORE: How This Is A Call saved Dave Grohl after the death of Kurt Cobain

Members of 7 Year Bitch Roisin Dunne, vocalist Selene Vigil, drummer Valerie Agnew and bassist Elizabeth Davis (seated) in 1993
Punk band 7 Year Bitch sent Grohl a note after the death of Kurt Cobain. Picture: Lindsay Brice/Getty Images

READ MORE: Which Foo Fighters song is about Kurt Cobain?

Grohl has previously talked about how the album's opener This Is A Call - which he wrote just after the remaining members of Nirvana had disbanded - helped "restart his heart" and made him realise he wanted to be a frontman.

Speaking of e single, he told Kerrang! in 2006: "It was written in my basement in Seattle just after Nirvana had finished.

"This Is A Call just seemed like a nice way to open the album, y'know, 'This is a call to all my past resignations...'

Dave soon came to a decision. "I realised that doing the thing I’d always done – go to a basement, record by myself – might restart my heart.”

He went on: "I felt like I had nothing to lose and I didn't necessarily wanna be the drummer of Nirvana for the rest of my life without Nirvana. I thought I should try something I'd never done before and I'd never stood up in front of a band and been the lead singer."

READ MORE: Which Red Hot Chili Peppers song is about Kurt Cobain?

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

UK Helpline – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk

Latest Videos

Toby Tarrant on Radio X with Underworld inset

VIDEO: Toby's dramatic reading of this Glastonbury review is hilarious
Chris Moyles speaks to two pub landlords on the England-Wales border

WATCH: Chris Moyles starts pub wars on the England-Wales border
Toby buys Dom a very random but useful gift

Toby bought Dom a very random present

Haim tell Radio X's George Godfrey why Radio X is just "so nuts"

Haim recall the "nuts" time Este collapsed at Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Foo Fighters Songs

Foo Fighters Latest

See more Foo Fighters Latest

Foo Fighters Emojis

QUIZ: Name The Foo Fighters Song From The Emoji

Quizzes

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters in 1999

QUIZ: Fill in the missing word from the Foo Fighters song

Quizzes

Florence Welch at Glastonbury Festival 2015 and Dave Grohl at hurricane Festival 2019

How Florence Welch's Glasto cover of Foo Fighters' Times Like These made Dave Grohl cry

Florence And The Machine

Dave Grohl performing with Foo Fighters at Glastonbury 2017

When Foo Fighters dedicated Everlong to a late fan at Glastonbury
Billie Eilish arriving at the BRIT Awards 2020

WATCH: Billie Eilish reacts to Dave Grohl’s Nirvana comparison