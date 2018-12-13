PHOTO: Dave Grohl spotted filming documentary about his life

Foo Fighters Dave Grohl plays Rock am Ring in 2018. Picture: Thomas Frey/DPA/PA Images

The Foo Fighters frontman was pictured on location at his old school in Virginia this week.

Dave Grohl has been photographed while shooting a film on his life and career.

The Foo Fighters frontman was spotted by a number of fans in his hometown of Virginia where he's believed to be working on a project which is set to cover everything from his school days to his rock stardom.

Tim Thomas, the Principal of Annandale High School, where the Foos rocker attended, shared an image of him alongside the tweet: "Went outside to investigate a film crew on campus only to discover that it was Dave Grohl from ⁦@foofighters⁩ who went to AHS and whose mother was an English teacher at AHS. What a treat! Go Atoms!!"

Went outside to investigate a film crew on campus only to discover that it was Dave Grohl from ⁦@foofighters⁩ who went to AHS and whose mother was an English teacher at AHS. What a treat! Go Atoms!! pic.twitter.com/bPq5WQcFeF — Tim Thomas (@tjthomas02) December 11, 2018

One fan named Mike Murphy took to Twitter to reveal he'd shared a flight with the star back to Los Angeles' LAX airport, writing: "Just got on plane to LAX. Guy with a gentle zen vibe quietly sits in seat next to me. Seems very nice. I’m happy, clearly not a chatterbox with braying opinions about politics or cable tv shows. Will be nice, quiet flight. I take a second look. HOLY CRAP! It’s Dave Grohl!"

Just got on plane to LAX. Guy with a gentle zen vibe quietly sits in seat next to me. Seems very nice. I’m happy, clearly not a chatterbox with braying opinions about politics or cable tv shows. Will be nice, quiet flight. I take a second look. HOLY CRAP! It’s Dave Grohl! — Mike Murphy (@murphymike) December 11, 2018

However, when asked what was said between them, he joked coyly: "Sorry pal, what happens in row three stays in row three. But he is a terrifically nice guy and we had a fun chat."

Sorry pal, what happens in row three stays in row three. But he is a terrifically nice guy and we had a fun chat. https://t.co/vOng6axJ1S — Mike Murphy (@murphymike) December 12, 2018

It was previously reported that the Learn To Fly rocker was set to help produce his mother's From Cradle To Stage docuseries, which is being made from her book of the same name.

At the time Variety reported that the rocker was teaming up with Live Nation Productions as one of the executive producers for the project, which will see his mother's interviews brought to life.

The outlet added that the series will include excerpts gathered from years of interviews with the mothers of the likes of Amy Winehouse, R.E.M's Michael Stipe and Tom Morello, as well as stories and snapshots from Dave Grohl's childhood and across his career.

Watch Dave Grohl talk about Foo Fighters worst ever gig:

Watch Dave Grohl talk about the impact of the death of Kurt Cobain: