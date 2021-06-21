Here's what Foo Fighters played at Madison Square Garden

Dave Grohl opens Madison Square Garden with Foo Fighters. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FF

Dave Grohl and co opened the iconic venue by playing to a COVID-19 vaccinated crowd only. Find out what was on the setlist and who joined them onstage.

Foo Fighters played an epic gig at Madison Square Garden on Friday (20 June).

Dave Grohl and co took to the iconic New York venue to open its doors for the first time since it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show, which saw the Learn To Fly rockers play to a vaccinated-only crowd, included a career-defining set of their hits old and new as well as a few surprising covers and guest appearances.

Find out what happened and see their full setlist below.

Kicking off with a their iconic Times Like These single, Dave Grohl set the tone for what was set to be a momentous celebration.

After playing a selection gigs from throughout their 20-year long career, Taylor Hawkins took to the mic to play his customary cover of Queen's Somebody To Love. But the surprise of the night came when the band played a cover of Radiohead's Creep and were joined by none other by Dave Chappelle.

Unsurprisingly, the band rounded off their 24-track-set with their epic Everlong anthem, cementing their status as one of the biggest bands in the world and proving themselves to be the perfect act to open the iconic venue.

Here's the setlist from Foo Fighters' 2021 Madison Square Garden gig:

Times Like These The Pretender Learn to Flt No Son of Mine The Sky Is a Neighborhood Shame Shame Rope Run My Hero These Days Medicine at Midnight Walk Somebody to Love (Queen cover with Taylor Hawkins on lead) Monkey Wrench Arlandria Breakout Creep (Radiohead cover with Dave Chappelle) All My Life Aurora This Is A Call Best of You

Encore

22. Making a Fire

23. You Should Be Dancer (Bee Gees cover)

24. Everlong