Here's the setlist from Foo Fighters' show for vaccinated fans

There were protests as Dave Grohl and co played their first full gig in over a year at California's Canyon Club.

Foo Fighters have played their first live show in over a year to a crowd of 600 fully-vaccinated fans.

The gig, which took place at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California on Tuesday night (15 June) had been announced on social media over the weekend.

The show served as a warm-up date for their headline set at New York's Madison Square Garden this Sunday (20 June). The band had performed a short set for the VAX LIVE event on 2 May, but the 23-song show at The Canyon marked Foo Fighters' first full length gig in front of a paying audience since December 2019.

Foo Fighters! 1st rock show since lockdown!! (@ Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, CA) https://t.co/I9m3HtwnVp pic.twitter.com/dXEwquPnGf — Marko DeSantis (@SugarcultMarko) June 16, 2021

To attend the show, fans had to queue up for tickets at the club's box office and provide proof that they'd had two vaccinations against COVID-19.

This brought protests from anti-vaxxers, who picketed the venue, claiming "Foo Fighters fight to bring segregation back” and “Vaccines cause injury and death".

Former child start Ricky Schroder - best known for his appearance in the 1980s TV sitcom Silver Spoons - is a vocal opponent of the vaccination drive and hit out against Dave Grohl personally.

In a Facebook post, Schroder announced: "Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs slapped for supporting Discrimination. Ignorance comes in all shapes & sizes. Kurt Cobain is laughing at you Dave along with Millions of Patriots."

Nevertheless, the Foo Fighters show went ahead as planned, with Grohl announcing to the crowd: "“Tonight we’re gonna play until the cops get called or I f**king collapse."

The show included most of the Foos' hits, opening with Times Like These and featuring Learn To Fly, My Hero, Rope, Arlandria, This Is A Call and Everlong.

The set also showcased the band's latest album Medicine At Midnight, with the new songs Shame Shame and Making A Fire, while the title track enjoyed its first ever live performance.

There was also time for the traditional cover of the Queen classic Somebody To Love, with drummer Taylor Hawkins on vocals.

Foo Fighters at The Canyon, California, 15 June 2021 setlist

Times Like These

No Son Of Mine

The Pretender

Learn To Fly

Run

The Sky Is A Neighbourhood

Shame Shame

Rope

My Hero

These Days

Medicine At Midnight

Walk

Somebody To Love (Queen cover)

All My Life

Arlandria

Cloudspotter

Breakout

Skin And Bones

This Is A Call

Aurora

Best Of You

Encore

Making A Fire

Everlong

Foo Fighters play Madison Square Garden on Sunday 20 June.