Foo Fighters guitarist talks plans for their next album

Chris Shiflett, who has announced his own solo material and tour dates, has talked about the longevity of the Foo Fighters and when they will plan their new record.

Chris Shiflett has talked about how he's planning to mark 20 years as part of the Foo Fighters, and whether the band will ever break up.

The Learn To Fly guitarist first joined the band in 1999, and when asked how he plans to spend the band's break after touring 2017's Concrete and Gold, he told NME: “Technically the end of tour was last fall but we’re still doing quite a bit this year!”

He added: “In this day and age there is no end – and I’m lucky for that. But I will say that my 20th anniversary of being in Foo Fighters is coming up in August, so we should definitely have some fireworks and some kinda celebration!”

On the subject of the band's 10th studio album, Shiflett teased: "“We haven’t started talking about it yet, but we’ll get there".

Chris Shiflett has released his new single This Ol' World and his own UK an European tour dates.

Watch him perform the track live in Houston here:

The Sky Is A Neighborhood rockers might not have started discussions about the album yet, but frontman Dave Grohl seems to already have an idea of what it's going to look and sound like.

Speaking to Billboard about being able to "see" the band's records before they are made, he revealed: "... when we start making records, it’s almost like I don’t hear the songs I can see the songs In my head," he explained.

“See I don’t read music, I can see the songs in shapes and patterns. So I can see the next record. I know that there’s another one there. I don't know when, but I think I know what we should do".

Watch Dave Grohl cover Billie Eilish with his daughter Violet:

Dave Grohl previously explained why the Foos "can't break up" in a conversation with Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino at the Pollstar Live conference.

As reported by Variety, speaking about the band's staying power, he revealed: "The first 20 years of our band, I thought, ‘Let’s make another record and call it a day. Get one more in there.’"

However, explaining how his outlook has changed, the Learn To Fly rocker added: "Now we can’t break up. Imagine grandparents getting a divorce. I’m sure it happens, but you’d be like, ‘Why?'”

Watch these adorable kids do their own Foo Fighters-themed Carpool Karaoke: