Foo Fighters perform Christmas cover of Run Rudolph Run

Foo Fighters perform Run Rudolph Run. Picture: Amazon

Dave Grohl and co have taken on the Chuck Berry classic as part of a Christmas show for Amazon.

Foo Fighters have performed a cover of Chuck Berry's festive classic Run Rudolph Run as part of a special Christmas show.

Dave Grohl and co were taking part in Amazon Music Holiday Plays, which features a career-spanning set of Foos songs that will be available to stream for a limited time.

We're putting our own take on a Christmas classic tonight. Tune into @amazonmusic #holidayplays RIGHT NOW!



Watch now on Prime Video or anywhere in the world here: https://t.co/ilrmp3uWrc pic.twitter.com/s2OEKKqoLk — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 16, 2020

The show, which is hosted by Lil Nas X, includes the hits including Learn To Fly, Times Like These, Best Of You and the new single Shame Shame.

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins get Christmassy. Picture: Amazon

Foo Fighters' cover of Run Rudolph Run is currently available to download and stream on Amazon Music.

Foo Fighters on Amazon Music Holiday Plays. Picture: Amazon

The full show will be available to watch on Amazon's Twitch channel from 6pm on Wednesday 16 December.

Meanwhile, the new Foo Fighters studio album, Medicine At Midnight, will be released on 5 February 2021.