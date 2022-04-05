Foo Fighters fans are listening to Taylor Hawkins' isolated drum tracks

Fans have been listening Taylor Hawkins' isolated drum parts. Picture: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The untimely passing of the Foos drummer has promoted fans to look back at his talent.

Music fans are still reeling from the loss of Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins, who passed away last month.

Tributes have continued to pour out for the drummer, who sadly died on 25th March at just 50 years old.

Ever since, fans have been looking back to Foos' music for comfort and now many are listening and sharing his isolated drums parts on the band's well-known singles.

Listen to Hawkins on classic Foos track Learn To Fly:

Listen to Hawkins on Foo Fighters' Best of You:

Listen to Foo Fighters' All My Life below:

Meanwhile, the music and entertainment world is still continuing to honour the legendary drummer.

The 64th GRAMMY Awards used what was set to be Foo Fighters' performance slot at the ceremony to pay special tribute to the rocker.

Taking to the stage on Sunday (3rd March), host Trevor Noah explained: "So this was the moment in the show when I was supposed to be introducing the Foo Fighters. We would have been celebrating with them as they won three GRAMMY Awards today, but they are of course not here due to the tragic passing of their legendary drummer Taylor Hawkins.

"Our thoughts go out to Taylor's family and friends, the Foo Fighters family and all of their fans across the globe. We'd like to take a moment now to remember Taylor and we would now like to take a moment to remember all those in the music community in the last year."

Watch the moment here:

The Foo Fighters also won three awards on the night for Best Rock Performance (Making a Fire), Best Rock Song (Waiting on a War) and Best Rock Album (Medicine at Midnight).

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Billie Eilish also paid tribute to the rocker by wearing a band t-shirt during a performance of her Happier Than Ever track.

this has to be the best grammy performance 🔥🤯

Eilish is in a long list of acts to pay tribute to the late drummer, with Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea praising the rocker on Radio X just last week.

Asked how he felt when he heard the news, the Black Summer rocker replied: "Absolutely shocking. I love Taylor. He was an uplifting dude.

"You know, before I ever met Taylor and long before he every played in the Foo Fighters, one of my best friends growing up, my friend Tree who I started a music school with, he was teaching music in a music school down in Orange County in LA and he said ‘Man there’s this kid here selling guitar strings and he’s a star. He’s a drummer and I’m telling you he’s going to be a rock star’ and it was Taylor.”

“I’ve always loved Taylor," added the musician. "I had fun with him. We toured with them for years and years and you know, he’s best friends… was extremely close with our drummer Chad Smith and it’s a very devastating experience for Chad and everyone who was close to him, because he was a kind, generous, just fun dude and a killer drummer.

“And love to his family and love to everyone that knew him and god bless his beautiful heart”.

Asked if there was anything he would have wanted to say to the Foos drummer that he didn't get to tell him, the 59-year-old rocker reflected: “Nah, man. I’m pretty up front with my feelings. I was always like, ‘Taylor I love you dude, you rock’. That’s what I would have wanted to say. ‘You’re a beautiful person’ and I’m sure I told him that.”

