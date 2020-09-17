Dave Grohl: I feel like quitting Foo Fighters after every tour

The Foo Fighters frontman has admitted that he contemplates leaving the band every time they finish a tour, but never does.

The Learn To Fly rocker has admitted that as soon as he gets home from a long stint on the road, he feels like calling it quits, but his bandmates never believe him.

Speaking to AC/DC's Brian Johnson for Sky Arts documentary Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl, he said: "I don't know what else I would do.

"It's kind of a running joke with everyone in my life where after I've been on the road for a year and a half I come home from tour and say, 'I'm never doing that again. That's it. That's the last time. Never ever again. I'm going to take two years off'.

"And all my friends look at me and say, 'B*******. There's no way'.

"And after a month and a half I've got a guitar in my lap and I'm writing songs and I call the guys and say, 'Let's make another record'. Every time."

The Foos were set to hit the road for their 25th anniversary by embarking on a Van Tour of North America, but were forced to postpone their plans until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The follow-up to 2017's Concrete And Gold has also been shelved during these times, but Grohl hasn't let the grass grow under his feet.

The Everlong singer used his time off during lockdown measures to pen short stories about his life, write an essay about the return to live music and to defend teachers' right not to go back to school amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

But if that wasn't enough, he's also been surprising some of his biggest fans on video calls, jamming with a fellow fan and musician and taking part in a drum battle with 10-year-old music sensation Nandi Bushell.

Not content to leave it there, he also wrote an original song for the Ipswich drummer to learn.

Watch him in action here:

