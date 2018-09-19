PHOTO: Dave Grohl Set For Sesame Street 50th Anniversary

The Foo Fighters frontman will perform a song with Elmo and Big Bird on an episode of the famous children's show.

Dave Grohl will appear as a guest on Sesame Street as part of their 50th anniversary shows.

The popular children's TV programme - which will celebrate half a decade since it was first forecast - is set to feature the Foo Fighters frontman performing alongside their Elmo and Big Bird characters.

See an image of Grohl shooting the special show above, which was shared to Instagram by Sesame Street Puppeteer Ryan Dillon.

It's not the first time Grohl has performed with famous puppets.

The Sky Is A Neighborhood rocker appeared in The Muppets film in 2015, where he had an epic drum battle with Animal.

Watch it here, in a video shared on Facebook by Joel Attenborough:

Dave Grohl vs Animal - Drum Off Posted by Joel Attenborough on Tuesday, 1 December 2015

Grohl recently got behind the drum kit to perform Nirvana's In Bloom for the second time ever since the death of Kurt Cobain.

The rocker joined forces with Trombone Shorty at LA's Voodoo Threauxdown Festival to play a jazz mashup of the 1991 Nevermind track.

Watch their performance below:

Dave Grohl loves an opportunity to jump on stage with his fellow musicians.

Watch him rock out with Guns N' Roses earlier this year: