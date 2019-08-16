Dave Grohl found this Nirvana song "hard" and "hearbreaking" to listen to...

Nirvana in 1991. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images

The former Nirvana drummer revealed he recently listened to one of the grunge band's songs for the first time in 10 years and it was "heartbreaking".

Dave Grohl has revealed which Nirvana song he particularly found it hard to listen to.

The former Foo Fighters rocker, who drummed in the grunge band along with Krist Novoselic and their late frontman Kurt Cobain has opened up about Nirvana's early days, and looked back at their recordings and talked about some of the band's darkest moment.

Speaking to The Guardian about You Know You're Right, he revealed: “I listened to it for the first time in 10 years [recently]. Oh God, it’s hard to listen to.”

Talking about the track, which was the last song the band recorded before Cobain's death in April 1994, he continued: “It was not a pleasant time for the band. Kurt was unwell. Then he was well. Then he was unwell. The last year of the band was tough…By the time we got to Europe I remember it being cold. It was the first time I felt depression. There was one day where I couldn’t get out of bed. I started to question why we were even there."

Watch Cobain's performance of the track, which features on Nirvana's self-titled greatest, hits:

Speaking about that time and the fact that Cobain took his life soon after recording it, Grohl added: “You look back on [the song] and you read it through a different lens".

“Lyrically, it’s heartbreaking," he mused. "He was in a place we may not have recognised. Musically, there’s something cathartic…You know, I miss his voice. I miss him…

“I don’t think he was comfortable in the place that he was at the time…I don’t know if anybody was. But his experience was much different. I used to think it sounded like he was singing the chorus. Now I listen to it and it’s like he’s wailing.”

Meanwhile, the Learn To Fly rockers have come fresh from headlining Budapests Sziget Festival, where there were a few unexpected appearances on stage.

One saw Grohl invite his eldest daughter Violet to help sing backing vocals on the band's Dirty Water track, which is taken from their 2017 Concrete and Gold album.

Talking to the crowd, while proudly beaming at his daughter, the Learn To Fly rocker said: "Let me tell you something. Nothing makes me happier than playing music with my daughter."

He joked: "And I make her wear the Nirvana shirt. I was like 'you're wearing the Nirvana shirt tonight motherfucker. I was like 'put on the Nirvana shirt. That's what you will wear!'"

Watch our footage of the performance:

