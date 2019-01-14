Remember Dave Grohl Kicking Someone Out Of A Foo Fighters Gig?

Should you need reminding of his genius, here's the moment the Grohlmeister eviced a punter for fighting at a star-studded Foos gig...

Back in July 2011, Foo Fighters headlined an amazing show at the iTunes Festival in London. What a night it was.

In the crowd at the Roundhouse were such celebs as Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin and various members of Metallica. Then Brian May and Roger Taylor joined Big Dave on stage for a rendition of Queen's Tie Your Mother Down and even the late Lemmy showed up.

But the reason we still remember this gig was the moment that Dave Grohl proved that he runs a tight ship at Foo Fighters gigs.

There was a kerfuffle down at the front of the crowd, and it appeared that someone had started a fight.

Years of playing in punk and grunge bands came to the dore when Grohl stopped mid track to confront the man. "You don't fucking fight at my show, asshole!" Watch the moment above.

"Get the fuck out of my show," he then told the boisterous member of the audience in no uncertain terms. "You don't come to my show and fight, you come to my show and fucking dance!"

Needless to say, it was early doors for the guy in the striped shirt.

Amen to that, Sir David Grohl. Truly you are OUR hero.