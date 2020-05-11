Dave Grohl praises Post Malone and Travis Barker after Nirvana tribute livestream

Post Malone during his Nirvana tribute livestream, Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. Picture: 1. YouTube/Post Malone 2. 3. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

The Foo Fighters rocker and former Nirvana drummer has praised the Post Malone's charity livestream in which he paid homage to the grunge band.

Dave Grohl has heaped praise on Post Malone and Travis Barker after they took part in a Nirvana tribute livestream for charity.

The Rockstar rapper is a big fan of the 90s grunge band, and decided to host a livestream dedicated to the band, which raised over $2m for the United Nations Foundation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO.

Post Malone was accompanied by musicians, including Blink 182's Travis Baker who took over drumming duties on the iconic tracks, which were originally recorded and performed by Dave Grohl.

Speaking on ALT 98.7FM about the livestream, the Foo Fighters frontman said: "First of all, watching Travis play the drums to those Nirvana songs, I was honoured. I thought that was super cool.

"They were killing it. So I watched a bunch of it. I was, like, 'that was really cool.'

"Even the die-hard Nirvana people that I know were, like, 'dude, he's kind of killing it right now.'"

WATCH: The Story Of Nirvana's Last Ever Gig

Watch the stream here:

READ MORE: This fact about Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit video may change how you feel about it...

Post Malone - whose real name is Austin Richard Post - even got the seal of approval by Kurt Cobain's widow, Courtney Love, ahead of his livestream and after the event.

Taking to Instagram, the Hole frontwoman wrote: "GOOSEBUMPS! FUCK YES. Go have a margarita @postmalone . ❤️nothing but love from here . Congratulations . 2.6 million bucks for covid 19 relief . Plus -#stylingbyme x".

The heavily tattooed 24-year-old treated fans to the likes of About A Girl, Heart-Shaped Box, Come As You Are and About a Girl.

Notably, the star missed Nirvana's most famous track, Smells Like Teen Spirit off his setlist, and it was somewhat appreciated by some Nirvana fans.

A fan wrote in the video's comments on YouTube: "Not performing "Smells Like Teen Spirit" is probably the most Nirvana thing ever."

QUIZ: Do you know the words to Smells Like Teen Spirit?