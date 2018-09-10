QUIZ: Do You Know The Words To Smells Like Teen Spirit?

10 September 2018, 15:05 | Updated: 10 September 2018, 17:30

Nirvana in 1991
Nirvana in 1991. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images

You’ve had plenty of time to memorise the words to Nevermind’s lead single, so put your knowledge to the test right here.

The track that propelled Nirvana into superstardom was released in the USA on Tuesday 10 September 1991. Since then, it’s become a genuine anthem, a grunge classic and the cue for indie club dancefloors around the world to suddenly get raucous.

So, if we give you a line from the song that kicked off the legendary album Nevermind, can you fill in the missing word or words? Altogether now, "With the lights out..."

Play More Quizzes & Games

See more Play More Quizzes & Games

Nirvana in 1991

QUIZ: Do You Know The Words To Smells Like Teen Spirit?

The Stone Roses album cover detail

QUIZ: Can You Name The Album From The Opening Line?

Foo Fighters Emojis

QUIZ: Can You Name The Foo Fighters Song From The Emoji?

Ian Curtis of Joy Division

QUIZ: Do You Know The Lyrics To Love Will Tear Us Apart?

Arctic Monkeys 2018

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Your Arctic Monkeys Lyrics?

Arctic Monkeys, 2014

QUIZ: Are You An Arctic Monkeys Super Fan?