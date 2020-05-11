Foo Fighters have “shelved” new album “for now” amid COVID-19 pandemic

11 May 2020, 11:02 | Updated: 11 May 2020, 11:07

Frontman Dave Grohl has revealed the band are putting things on hold to figure out when to release their 10th studio album.

Foo Fighters have "shelved" the release of their new album indefinitely.

The Learn To Fly rockers have completed work on the follow-up to 2017's Concrete and Gold, but have no idea when it will be released because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in the latest issue of Q Magazine, Dave Grohl said: "We've kind of shelved it for now to figure out exactly when it's going to happen."

Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters. Picture: Press

The rocker - who is in isolation with wife Jordan Blum and their daughters, Violet, 14, Harper, 11, and Ophelia, five - admitted he's not great when it comes to taking up homeschooling.

"Being a high school dropout, I'm really not fond of the whole process, he said. "But I actually just walked out of the room where my 11 year old, Harper, is teaching my five-and-a-half year old, Ophelia, how to write and teaching her about earthquakes and volcanoes.

"My 11 year old is turning into the teacher. It's amazing."

Meanwhile, Foos have given their seal of approval to another "magic" cover of their Times Like These anthem.

The single has had a lot of press recently, with the track being used for a charity single, and now a primary school in High Wycombe has impressed with their own rendition.

Stoken Church Primary School, who like many is staying open for some children, shared their version of the song on Twitter, writing: "Thanks @foofighters and @WBrand18 Even in lockdown and whilst keeping school open for those who need it most, we can create a little @stokenchurchps magic! So proud".

Foo Fighters praise “magic” Times Like These cover by UK primary school