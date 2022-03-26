Chris Moyles meets Foo Fighters: watch the classic video here

26 March 2022, 19:29 | Updated: 26 March 2022, 19:36

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins gave a hilarious and revealing interview to Radio X’s Chris Moyles in 2017. See the whole video here.

Back in the summer of 2017, Foo Fighters returned with a new album fresh off the back of their incredible Glastonbury headline slot that year.

To celebrate the release of Concrete And Gold, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins gave an intimate and in-depth interview to Radio X’s Chris Moyles in the comfort of their hotel room. Nice.

Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Chris Moyles in 2017
Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Chris Moyles in 2017. Picture: Radio X

They covered everything from the inside story of the Foo Fighters pub, which embarrassing movie Taylor was watching when he got the call to become the band’s drummer and exactly how Justin Timberlake ended up on the album.

It's a hilarious, illuminating chat - and we're going to dearly miss the late great Taylor Hawkins.

Tributes have been pouring in for the drummer, who has died at the age of 50.

RIP Taylor.

