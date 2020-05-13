Foo Fighters album joins iconic artworks for digital colouring book

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl with the band's In Your Honour album

The Colouring Sessions was launched by Sony Music UK ahead of Mental Health Awareness week to help keep people relax during the pandemic.

Foo Fighters are among a plethora of artists whose album artworks have been selected for a new digital colouring in book called The Colouring Sessions.

The project, launched by Sony Music UK, is a brand-new mindfulness project based around a colouring-in and relaxation for music fans.

Dave Grohl and co's fifth studio album, In Your Honour, is among some of the album artworks transformed into a blank template for the project, which seeks to encourage everyone to take time out and practice a moment, while looking back on iconic covers.

For the programme, Sony Music UK has opened up their vast archive of beautiful, striking and creative album artworks from the past 70 years. They include Elvis Presley's self-titled album and Jimi Hendrix's Are You Experienced, Little Mix's DNA, George Ezra's Staying At Tamara's and Carole King's Tapestry.

The site also hosts a series of specially created playlists to complement the colouring sessions, creating the ultimate music-lover’s mindful environment.

The templates, which can be coloured digitally or printed at home, are available now at www.thecolouringsessions.com.

See the template for Foos' In your Honor here:

Foo Fighters In Your Honour is among some of the albums you can colour in. Picture: Sony Music UK

Sean Bullingham, Pretty Good Digital, the design team behind The Colouring Sessions, says: “When we first heard the idea for The Colouring Sessions, we thought it was the perfect project to give people some respite from the ‘everyday's-the same' routine of lockdown. Like all of the best ideas, its beauty is in its simplicity; colouring and relaxing to music are universal qualities, combining the two to aid relaxation and uncluttering the mind seemed like a natural fit.”

Talking about the inspiration behind the project, Heidi Boston-Thompson, Senior Digital Marketing Manager, Sony Music UK says: “We’re lucky to have a selection of some of the most beautiful, striking and creative album artwork of all time at our fingertips. We wanted to give our artists’ audiences the chance to take a moment out, explore their own creativity, drive focus and ultimately aid relaxation. By pairing music with the simple exercise of colouring in, we hope to create a mindful environment and a sense of calm for the audience.”

