Foo Fighters album joins iconic artworks for digital colouring book

13 May 2020, 18:01 | Updated: 13 May 2020, 18:09

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl with the band's In Your Honour album inset
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl with the band's In Your Honour album inset. Picture: 1. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy 2 Sony Music UK

The Colouring Sessions was launched by Sony Music UK ahead of Mental Health Awareness week to help keep people relax during the pandemic.

Foo Fighters are among a plethora of artists whose album artworks have been selected for a new digital colouring in book called The Colouring Sessions.

The project, launched by Sony Music UK, is a brand-new mindfulness project based around a colouring-in and relaxation for music fans.

Dave Grohl and co's fifth studio album, In Your Honour, is among some of the album artworks transformed into a blank template for the project, which seeks to encourage everyone to take time out and practice a moment, while looking back on iconic covers.

'Colouring Sessions'

Presenting The Colouring Sessions - chill out, relax and get creative with some of the most iconic album covers of the age: https://www.legacyrecordings.co.uk/news/the-colouring-sessions

Posted by Sony Music Legacy - UK on Wednesday, 13 May 2020

For the programme, Sony Music UK has opened up their vast archive of beautiful, striking and creative album artworks from the past 70 years. They include Elvis Presley's self-titled album and Jimi Hendrix's Are You Experienced, Little Mix's DNA, George Ezra's Staying At Tamara's and Carole King's Tapestry.

The site also hosts a series of specially created playlists to complement the colouring sessions, creating the ultimate music-lover’s mindful environment.

The templates, which can be coloured digitally or printed at home, are available now at www.thecolouringsessions.com.

See the template for Foos' In your Honor here:

Foo Fighters In Your Honour is among some of the albums you can colour in
Foo Fighters In Your Honour is among some of the albums you can colour in. Picture: Sony Music UK

READ MORE: Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl pens love letter to live music in article

Sean Bullingham, Pretty Good Digital, the design team behind The Colouring Sessions, says: “When we first heard the idea for The Colouring Sessions, we thought it was the perfect project to give people some respite from the ‘everyday's-the same' routine of lockdown. Like all of the best ideas, its beauty is in its simplicity; colouring and relaxing to music are universal qualities, combining the two to aid relaxation and uncluttering the mind seemed like a natural fit.”

Talking about the inspiration behind the project, Heidi Boston-Thompson, Senior Digital Marketing Manager, Sony Music UK says: “We’re lucky to have a selection of some of the most beautiful, striking and creative album artwork of all time at our fingertips. We wanted to give our artists’ audiences the chance to take a moment out, explore their own creativity, drive focus and ultimately aid relaxation. By pairing music with the simple exercise of colouring in, we hope to create a mindful environment and a sense of calm for the audience.”

WATCH: Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo covers Nirvana’s Heart-Shaped Box on piano

Latest Videos

Daniel Mays meets lookalike Chris Moyles' mate Gav on The Chris Moyles Show

Daniel Mays meets Chris Moyles' mate Gav and it's kind of uncanny

The Chris Moyles Show

Late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Weezer's Rivers Cuomo inset

WATCH: Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo covers Nirvana’s Heart-Shaped Box on piano

Nirvana

Chris Moyles loses it at Pippa Taylor and Dominic Byrne

WATCH: Chris loses it at Dom and Pippa live on-air

The Chris Moyles Show

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea with a video of himself and Koko the gorilla inset

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea shares throwback video with Koko the gorilla

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Foo Fighters Songs

Foo Fighters Latest

See more Foo Fighters Latest

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards "Let's Go Crazy" The GRAMMY Salute To Prince

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl pens love letter to live music in article
Post Malone during his Nirvana tribute livestream, Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker

Dave Grohl praises Post Malone and Travis Barker after Nirvana tribute livestream
Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters have “shelved” new album “for now” amid COVID-19 pandemic
Prince Harry and Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters attend the Invictus Games closing ceremony at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on September 14, 2014

The most legendary "secret" gigs

Features

Dave Grohl sings Foo Fighters' Times Like These in their official video

QUIZ: Do you know the words to Foo Fighters' Times Like These?

Quizzes