WATCH: Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo covers Nirvana’s Heart-Shaped Box on piano

Watch the Weezer frontman transform the 1993 In Utero single into a mournful ballad on his YouTube channel.

Rivers Cuomo covered Nirvana's Heart-Shaped Box this week and totally transformed it.

The Weezer frontman shared his take on the grunge band's 1993 single, which is taken from their third and final album In Utero.

The cover came from one of the many Zoom sessions the nerd rocker has been hosting for his fans.

Watch his haunting rendition of the single above.

READ MORE: This fact about Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit video may change how you feel about it...

Late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Weezer's Rivers Cuomo inset. Picture: 1. Kevin Mazur/WireImage 2. YouTube/Rivers Cuomo

Cuomo's performance comes after Post Malone hosted a Nirvana tribute livestreem, which raised over $2m for COVID-19 relief funds.

Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl reacted to the gig, which also saw Travis Barker accompany the artist on the drums.

Speaking on ALT 98.7FM about the livestream, the Foo Fighters frontman said: "First of all, watching Travis play the drums to those Nirvana songs, I was honoured. I thought that was super cool.

"They were killing it. So I watched a bunch of it. I was, like, 'that was really cool.'"Even the die-hard Nirvana people that I know were, like, 'dude, he's kind of killing it right now.'"

Watch the stream here:

Meanwhile, Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer's Hella Mega Tour dates have been postponed.

An official statement from all three bands reads: "There’s nothing that makes our bands happier than playing shows, and maybe no other tour that we’ve all been this excited for, but due to the current health crisis, we’re having to postpone a number of our European shows.

"We’re just as disappointed as you are, but the safety of our fans, staff and touring crew is our top priority. We’re working hard to finalize dates for the rescheduled shows next summer, so hold on to those tickets.

"Keep rocking…safely…at home,

"Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer".

An update on Hella Mega Europe pic.twitter.com/yuQp2GCM6y — Green Day (@GreenDay) April 23, 2020

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Festivals and gigs cancelled and affected due to the pandemic