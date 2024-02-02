Elbow announce Heritage Live gig for 2024

Elbow will play a date at Englefied House this year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The One Day Like This outift have announced the huge outdoor gig at the stunning grounds this year.

Elbow have announced an outdoor show for 2024.

Guy Garvey and co will play a headline show at Englefield Estate in Pangbourne, Berkshire on 21st July, with special guests to be announced.

The date will take place after Elbow embark on arena dates this May, which will see them play one night at The O2, London and a homecoming dates at Manchester Co-op Live.

The band will support their forthcoming album Audio Vertigo, which is set for release on 22nd March.

Find out everything you need to know about Elbow's new Heritage Live show, including who joins them on the bill and how to buy tickets.

What is Elbow's 2024 Heritage Live date?

Elbow will play a headline date at Englefield House in Pangbourne on Sunday 21st July 2024.

Who joins Elbow as support?

Special guests for Elbow's date are still to be announced.

How to buy tickets:

Customers must pre-register for tickets at https://arep.co/p/elbow-englefield

Tickets for the show will go on pre-sale from Wednesday 7th February from 9am.

Tickets will then go on general sale from Friday 9th February at 9am http://www.axs.com/heritagelive.

Elbow play Magnificent at BST Hyde PArk

Promoter Giles Cooper of GCE Live said: "We can’t wait to stage this show for elbow in the beautiful grounds of Englefield. They are such an iconic band and we’ve no doubt this will be such an amazing night to remember for many years to come. Remember to get your tickets early as this show will undoubtedly sell-out."

Who else is confirmed for Heritage Live 2024?

19th July 2024: Madness with Lightning Seeds + Old Time Sailors - Englefield Estage, Pangbourne, Berkshire

20th July 2024: Pete Tong Ibiza Classics with Jules Buckleys & The Essential Orchestra

21st July 2024: Elbow + Very special guests - Englefield Estate, Pangbourne, Berkshire

22nd July 2024: Flackstock 2024 - Englefield Estage, Pangbourne, Berkshire

2nd August 2024: Madness + Lightning Seeds + Old Time Sailors - Audley End - Saffron Walden, Essex

3rd August 2024: Richard Ashcroft + Ocean Colour Scene + Tom Meighan, Audley End - Saffron Walden, Essex

See Elbow's 2024 UK Arena dates: