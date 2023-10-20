Elbow announce 2024 UK arena tour: How to buy tickets

Elbow will embark on tour dates next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Guy Garvey and co have announced their plans to release a 10th studio album and embark on tour dates. Find out how to get tickets.

Elbow have announced tour dates for 2024.

The One Day Like This outfit will return with a 10th studio album next year, which they will support with their first arena tour since 2018.

Guy Garvey and co will kick off their shows at the Brighton Centre on 7th May, before visiting the likes of The O2 London and Glasgow's OVO Hydro.

The dates will also include a huge homecoming show at Manchester Co-op Live.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 27th October from 10am via Ticketmaster and the pre-sale starts on Wednesday 25th October from 10am.

See their full dates and how to buy tickets below.

elbow will embark on a UK arena tour in May 2024 to accompany the release of their 10th album.



Pre-order a limited edition copy of the album before 5pm (UK time) on Tuesday to gain access to an exclusive tour ticket presale.



Pre-order now at https://t.co/QfTQMzrg2q pic.twitter.com/IPFYE2zLFP — elbow (@Elbow) October 20, 2023

Elbow's 2024 UK Arena dates:

Tuesday 7th May 2024 – Brighton Centre

Thursday 9th May 2024 – London’s The O2

Friday 10th May 2024 – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Saturday 11th May 2024 – Glasgow’s OVO Hydro

Sunday 12th May 2024 – Leeds First Direct Arena

Tuesday 14th May 2024 – Manchester Co-op Live

Wednesday 15th May 2024 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

How to buy tickets for Elbow's 2024 UK tour:

Tickets will go on general sale from Friday 27th October from 10am via Ticketmaster.

Fans can gain exclusive access to the ticket pre-sale by pre-ordering a limited edition of the band's forthcoming 10th studio album before 5pm on Tuesday 24th October 2023 here.

Visit music.elbow.co.uk for more.

Frontman Guy Garvey said of the dates: "We love the intimacy of theatres, but we have some very big songs and the electricity of 20,000 people singing along cannot be denied. So, the big rooms it is and big shows they will be. Can’t wait to see everybody again."