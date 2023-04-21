DMA'S at London's Wembley Arena: Support, stage times, tickets and more

DMA'S will take to the stage at London's Wembley Arena on April 21st. Picture: Twitter/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Aussie outfit will play a huge date at the London venue to celebrate the release of their Top.5 album How Many Dreams? Get the stage times and find out if you can still be there.

DMA'S are continuing their UK tour with a huge date at London's OVO Arena Wembley this Friday (21st April).

The Aussie trio - comprised of Tommy Odell, Johnny Took and Matt Mason - will be joined by their touring bandmates to play the London date, which has been moved from their Brixton Academy.

With the mammoth gig taking place on a Friday night, it's sure to be a night to remember, but when can you expect the event to start and how do you get there?

Find out everything you need to know about DMA'S upcoming London gig here.

What is DMA'S Wembley date?

DMA'S will play a headline show at London's OVO Arena Wembley on Friday 21st April. Original tickets for their Brixton show remain valid for this date.

Who's supporting DMA'S at Wembley?

DMA'S will be joined at OVO Arena Wembley by support acts Tribes and Demob Happy.

What are DMA'S Wembley stage times?*

5pm - Foyer Doors

5.30 - VIP Entrance

6pm - Doors to auditorium for standing

6.10pm - Doors to auditorium for seated tickets

10.45 approx - Event finish

*Timings are approximate and subject to change and will be updated once we know more.

Can you still buy tickets for DMA'S Wembley gig?

There are some limited available tickets for DMA'S at Wembley Arena. Visit the AXS event page for more details.

DMA'S - Fading Like A Picture (acoustic) | Radio X Session

What will DMA'S setlist be like at Wembley?

It's not clear what to expect from DMA'S set on Friday night, but we can get an idea from their gig at the 02 Academy Glasgow on 19th April 2023.

See the setlist below:

How Many Dreams? Olympia The Glow Timeless Silver Something We Are Overcoming Tape Deck Sick Fading Like a Picture Hello Girlfriend Forever Delete Play It Out Lay Down

Encore:

14. Blown Away

15. Laced

16. Feels Like 37

17. Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend

How to get to London's Wembley Arena:

The address for OVO Arena Wembley is OVO Arena Wembley, Arena Square, Engineers Way, Wembley Park, Wembley, HA9 0AA.

The closest tube station is Wembley Park on the Metropolitan and Jubilee line.

The arena is also a 15 minute walk to Wembley Central on the Bakerloo Line or London Overground Lines.

There are a number of bus services to the arena, including 83, 182 and 223

If arriving by car, the satnav post code is: HA9 0AA.

Visit the OVO Arena Wembley website for full travel details.

DMA'S - Everybody's Saying Thursday's The Weekend (acoustic) | Radio X Session

