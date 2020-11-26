DMA'S to headline Edinburgh Summer Sessions 2021

26 November 2020, 16:35 | Updated: 26 November 2020, 16:44

DMA'S
DMA'S. Picture: Andy Cotterill/Press

The Aussie rockers will top the bill at the Scottish festival on Friday 6 August 2021. Find out how to get tickets.

DMA'S have been confirmed for Edinburgh Summer Sessions 2021.

The Aussie trio will headline a day of the Scottish festival, playing Princes Street Gardens in the city on Friday 6 August next year.

The Delete rockers join an eclectic lineup of stars to headline the festival, including Tom Jones, Michael Kiwanuka, Lionel Richie, Travis and Simple Minds.

Tickets for the gig are on sale at smmrsessions.com this Friday 27 November from 9am.

See the line-up for Edinburgh Summer Sessions 2021 so far:

6 August 2021 - DMA'S Tom Jones - 8th August 2021

9 August 2021 - Michael Kiwanuka

10 August 2021 - Tom Jones -

11 August 2021 - Lionel Richie

13 August 2021 - Travis

15 August 2021 - Simple Minds

READ MORE: DMA'S Johnny Took reveals favourite song from (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

Meanwhile the band's lead singer Tommy O'Dell has shown off what appears to be a cute new furry friend in the form of his dog Truman.

Taking to Twitter, the band shared a snap of the Silver rocker and his new pet pooch alongside the caption: "Truman & Tommy ❤️💚💙".

Fans hoping to see more the band in the UK next hopefully will not be disappointed as they've been confirmed as the support act for Gerry Cinnamon's rescheduled Hampden Park date and are also set to play a string of events next year including Newcastle's Live From Times Square.

This year saw DMA'S release their third studio album, The Glow, which included its title track, Life Is a Game of Changing and Round & Around.

READ MORE: The heartbreaking story behind DMA'S Step Up The Morphine track

