David Bowie to receive stone on Camden's Music Walk of Fame

David Bowie. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The late icon will join Amy Winehouse, Madness and The Who in being given a stone on the famous north London walk.

David Bowie is the latest musician to be recognised on the Camden Music Walk of Fame.

The Ziggy Stardust legend, who died in 2016, will be the next artist honoured with a stone on the walk, which celebrates iconic and game-changing musicians in British history.

It comes after The Who became the fist act to receive a stone in 2019 and Camden favourites Madness and Amy Winehouse were honoured in 2020.

Lee Bennett, who launched the Music Walk of Fame in 2019, commented: “David Bowie is a global influence, one of the ultimate influencers, and sooner or later we had to have him on the Music Walk Of Fame.

"Our intention is for this to be the highest honour a music figure can receive in the UK and beyond, the unveiling of David’s stone ensures that legacy.

“We have huge plans for the future, but for now let’s celebrate one of the greats of music.”

David Bowie's stone will be unveiled on 15th September 2022. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the day after Bowie's stone is unveiled will see the release of Moonage Daydream on 16th September.

The film - helmed by Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck director Brett Morgan - which sees Bowie's long-time friend and collaborator on board has been described as an "immersive experience" which allows fans to get closer to Bowie than ever before.

Moonage Daydream is set for release in the IMAX on 16th September and UK cinemas from 23rd September.

The film is supported by the Heroes icon's estate and includes music, performances and interviews from across his career.

