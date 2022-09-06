Bowie On The Blockchain NFT project with nine artists announced

Bowie On The Blockchain NFT collection by various artists announced.

The David Bowie Estate has joined forces with We Love the Arts and OpenSea for the first of its kind group NFT sale, which will help raise funds for CARE.

David Bowie is set to be honoured by various digital artists in an upcoming digital project entitled Bowie on the Blockchain.

The Ziggy Stardust icon's Estate has come together in partnership with with We Love the Arts and OpenSea to present a group NFT sale that is the first of its kind.

Bowie On The Blockchain will see nine leading artists in the NFT space create their own unique takes in paying homage to David Bowie and celebrating his influence across their identities and careers.

100% of The David Bowie Estate's profits will go to CARE, the organisation which Iman serves as the first-ever Global Advocate for.

Bowie On The Blockchain launches on 13th September on OpenSea and the artworks will be revealed in the coming days.

BOWIE ON THE BLOCKCHAIN’s unique group NFT sale will feature Bowie-inspired custom-created original works by the following artists:

Defaced

FEWOCiOUS

Glam Beckett

JAKE

Jonathan Wolfe

Lirona

Nadya Tolokonnikova of PussyRiot

Osinachi

Young & Sick

Bowie On The Blockchain launches on 13th September on OpenSea.

“David Bowie is an icon and a trailblazer in every way, and we’re honoured to partner with his team to bring his legacy into web3,” said Ryan Foutty, VP of Business Development at OpenSea. “This incredible collection brings together some of the most groundbreaking NFT artists with Bowie artifacts to bring a new generation of fans together in web3.”

“David Bowie’s artistry has had an indescribable impact on my life. I’m truly honoured to have had the privilege of guiding this project”, said Andrew Keller, Co-Founder of We Love The Arts. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to engage with the Bowie Estate as well as this group of artists, all of whom I have immense respect for. I hope that this collection we have created simultaneously serves to record the ethos of Bowie On The Blockchain, as well as spotlight a wildly talented group of artists and an exciting new space for the arts”.

