Iman wishes David Bowie a "Happy Heavenly Birthday" in touching tributes

By Jenny Mensah

The Heroes icon would have turned 78 on the 8th January and the model, entrepreneur and and philanthropist has paid tribute.

Iman has paid tribute to David Bowie on what would have been his 78th birthday.

The Ziggy Stardust icon sadly died on 10th January 2016 - two days after his 69th Birthday, and his wife has continued to honour his legacy ever since.

Taking to Instagram, the model shared an image of the legendary musician alongside the caption: "January 8th, Happy Heavenly Birthday".

On the same day, the entrepreneur and and philanthropist also shared one of her Iman Daily motivational quotes, which read: "You weren't just a star to me, you were my whole damn sky".

To make sure her followers knew she had her late husband in mind, she captioned the post: "#imandaily #BowieForever"

Iman, who is now the age Bowie was when he sadly died, has marked many milestones since her husband's passing.

Last April, she paid tribute to the Starman singer on what would have been the 32nd anniversary of the day they were legally married.

A post from the Heroes legend's official account read on Wednesday (24th April): "IMAN’S MESSAGE TO DAVID ON THEIR 32nd ANNIVERSARY

"On April 24th, 1992, David and Iman married at a registry office civil ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland. Iman marked the 32nd anniversary of that event today with a photograph of the couple in Amsterdam taken by Ellen von Unwerth in 2003. (We’ve used a crop of the same image)

"Iman also posted the following message online: “THE YEARS MAY PASS, BUT STILL, YOU STAY AND STAY AND STAY”.

IMAN’S MESSAGE TO DAVID ON THEIR 32nd ANNIVERSARY



On April 24th, 1992, David and Iman married at a registry office civil ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland. Iman marked the 32nd anniversary of that event today with a photograph of the couple in Amsterdam taken by Ellen von… pic.twitter.com/b3J1C1eiRL — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) April 24, 2024

On the same day, she shared pictures of herself on the beach with Bowie on her Instagram with the caption: "April 24th #BowieForever". The pair also celebrated their marriage on 6th June the same year.

Iman has previously talked about the idea finding love again and why she will always think of David Bowie as her husband.

“I will never remarry,” she told Net-a-Porter. “I mentioned my husband the other day with someone, and they said to me: ‘You mean your late husband?’

"I said, no, he is always going to be my husband.” She conceded: “I do feel very lonely. But do I want a relationship? I can’t say never, but no, not now."

