PHOTO: Iman Shares Bowie Tribute On Wedding Anniversary

David Bowie and Iman at the Met Gala in 2003. Picture: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

The model and the late Ziggy Stardust icon celebrated their marriage with a wedding ceremony in Italy on 6 June 1992.

Iman has paid tribute to her late husband David Bowie once more, 26 years on from their official wedding day.

The rock icon - who passed away on 10 January 2016 - and the supermodel actually wed on 24 April 24 1992 with a private ceremony in Switzerland, but celebrated their marriage on 6 June the same year.

See an image here, which she shared this Wednesday (6 June), alongside the caption: "I only miss you when I’m breathing. June 6th #BowieForever #EternalLove".

Last year the model, philantropist and business woman also marked the day of their wedding, with a snap which bore the words: "I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again."

June 6th #BowieForever A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jun 6, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

Last month saw Bowie's only daughter Lexie celebrate her High School graduation.

See a picture of the 17-year-old posing on with her cap and gown below:

Her proud mum Iman also shared a post on Instagram with a graduation video which her half sister Zulekha made.

The video was captioned: "We’re so thrilled that Lexi is officially a high school graduate!!! Check the lovely video her sister Zulekha made for her! Proud Mama!

Watch the video below:

The video - which features pics of the 17-year-old throughout her life, including one of her being held by the Heroes star - features text, which reads: "The story of a girl at the fork in the road…between childhood…and womanhood…just when she thought she knew everything…she will find out that life is her best teacher…this spring…let the session begin…graduation day.r