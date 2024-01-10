Iman shares heartbreaking post on the eighth anniversary of David Bowie's passing

By Jenny Mensah

The wife of the late Ziggy Stardust icon has shared a heartbreaking quote on the difficult day.

Iman has shared a heartbreaking message on the eighth anniversary of David Bowie's passing.

The Heroes icon died on 10th January 2016 following a private battle with cancer and his wife has taken to Instagram to mark eight years since the event.

The actress, activist, former supermodel and entrepreneur is known for sharing inspirational quotes and and uplifting messages under the #IMANDAILY moniker and today was no different, with the 68-year-old icon sharing a quote, which read: "I look up at the sky and talk to you.. What I wouldn't give to hear you talk back."

Two days prior on Monday 8th January, on what would have been Bowie's 77th birthday, Iman simply shared a throwback photo with the caption: "January 8th #BowieForever".

She also shared a quote, which read: "I wish heaven had visiting hours.

It came alongside the caption: "Happy Heavenly Birthday".

Iman has previously talked about the notion of finding love again.

“I will never remarry,” she told Net-a-Porter when asked if she'd ever think about having a relationship.“I mentioned my husband the other day with someone, and they said to me: ‘You mean your late husband?’

"I said, no, he is always going to be my husband.”She conceded: “I do feel very lonely. But do I want a relationship? I can’t say never, but no, not now."

The Starman was also honoured on the same day with the unveiling of a Parisian street in his name.

Rue David Bowie, is situated in a vibrant quarter of the French capital, located at the intersection with Avenue Pierre-Mendès-France in the 13th arrondissement of the city.

The move was first confirmed in 2020 thanks to self-professed Bowie fan and Mayor Jérôme Coumet.

Watch the moment the street was unveiled in footage captured by @gnickodonnell below: