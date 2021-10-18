Coldplay rule out Glastonbury 2022

Coldplay's Chris Martin have said they won't be at Glasto next year. Picture: Press

Chris Martin and co have confirmed they won't be performing at Worthy Farm next year.

Coldplay have ruled themselves out of returning to Glastonbury Festival in 2022.

The Higher Power band have headlined the festival numerous times, including a pre-recorded set shown during the festival’s Glastonbury Festival Presents Live at Worthy Farm broadcast last year, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to NME, frontman Chris Martin explained: "Glastonbury is our spiritual home, but even your parents say you need to leave home sometimes."

Glastonbury will return from 22-26 June next year, marking its first festival since 2019 after the previous two years were cancelled thanks to the pandemic.

So far, Billie Eilish has been confirmed as the first headliner for Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage, which will make her the youngest ever artist to do so.

READ MORE: Coldplay announce UK dates for Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2022

Though Coldplay won't be playing Glasto, the band are set for a world tour in 2022 to support their latest album Music of the Spheres, which was released last week.

Their 2022 tour will include three dates at London's Wembley Stadium on Friday 12, Saturday 13 and Tuesday 16 August and one date at Glasgow's Hampden Park on Tuesday 23 August.

The band announced the news in a statement: "Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band. We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together.

"At the same time, we’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis.

"So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward.

"We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It’s a work in progress and we’re really grateful for the help we’ve had so far."

Coldplay Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2022 UK Dates

12 August - London, Wembley Stadium (with H.E.R.)

13 August - London, Wembley Stadium (with H.E.R.)

16 August - London, Wembley Stadium (with London Grammar)

23 August - Glasgow, Hampden Park Stadium (with H.E.R.)

The band's full list of shows is available at coldplay.com/tour.