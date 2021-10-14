Coldplay announce UK dates for Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2022

Coldplay 2021: Will Champion, Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland and Guy Berryman. Picture: Press

Chris Martin and co will head to London and Glasgow next summer as part of their new "environmentally sustainable" world tour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Coldplay have announced details of their Music of the Spheres World Tour for 2022.

The band will play London's Wembley Stadium on Friday 12, Saturday 13 and Tuesday 16 August, and Glasgow's Hampden Park on Tuesday 23 August 2022.

Supports for the Wembley shows are confirmed as H.E.R. (12 and 13 August) and London Grammar (16 August). Support at the Glasgow show will be H.E.R.

Tickets for the shows go on sale at 10am on Friday 22 October via gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

First access tickets for London and Glasgow shows will be available to fans who order the new album Music Of The Spheres from Coldplay’s Official UK Store at www.coldplay.com. Anyone who's already ordered the album will also have access to the pre-sale.

Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres World Tour poster. Picture: Press

Coldplay Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2022 UK Dates

12 August - London, Wembley Stadium (with H.E.R.)

13 August - London, Wembley Stadium (with H.E.R.)

16 August - London, Wembley Stadium (with London Grammar)

23 August - Glasgow, Hampden Park Stadium (with H.E.R.)

The Music Of The Spheres World Tour will begin on 18 March 2022 with the band’s first ever show in Costa Rica, before stopping off in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, the USA and Europe.

The full list of shows is available at coldplay.com/tour.

In 2019, Coldplay announced that they were committed to making their tours as environmentally sustainable as possib;e, with their shows powered 100% by renewable energy.

This means gigs featuring solar installations at every venue, a kinetic stadium floor and kinetic bikes powered by fans.

The band also claim they will cut direct emissions by 50% compared to their tour of 2016/17.

Additionally, Coldplay are encouraging fans to use low carbon transport to and from shows via the official tour app, with discounts at the venue on offer.

In a statement, the band said: "We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together.

"At the same time, we’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward.

"We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It’s a work in progress and we’re really grateful for the help we’ve had so far."

Coldplay launch their new album Music Of The Spheres at London's O2 Shepherds Bush Empire on 12 October. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Coldplay's ninth studio album, Music Of The Spheres, is released on Friday 15 October.

Earlier this month the band announced a new immersive event which takes place in London, New York, Tokyo and Berlin.

The Atmospheres will give fans the chance to experience the band's new album Music of the Spheres and will take place from15-16 October at Principal Place.

Coldplay's Music Of The Sphere's album is released on 15 October. Picture: Press

Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres tracklisting

Five of the album's 12 songs are represented by emojis: