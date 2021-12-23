Chris Martin says Coldplay will release their last album in 2025

Coldplay's Chris Martin says they won't record new music after 2025. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Coldplay frontman has said their tenth studio album will be the bands last, but it doesn't mean they will break up.

Chris Martin says Coldplay will stop recording new music after 2025.

The British band have released nine studio albums since they formed back in 1996, but according to their frontman they only have plans to make ten in total.

Quizzed about their plans for the future, the frontman told the BBC: "Well I know I can tell you, our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour".

He added: "Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things, but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then."

Coldplay have sold a whopping 100 million albums worldwide, with seven GRAMMYs nine BRIT Awards under their belt.

They've also made history by playing Glastonbury festival six times and headlined four times, though they've ruled out attending the Somerset festival next year.

Since forming in 1996, the band have released Parachutes (2000), A Rush of Blood to the Head (2002), X&Y (2005), Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends (2008), Mylo Xyloto (2011), Ghost Stories (2014), A Head Full of Dreams (2015), Everyday Life (2019), Music of the Spheres (2021).

Their latest release has seen them collaborate with global K-Pop phenomenons, BTS, on My Universe.