Coldplay announce A Film For The Future premiere & lightroom experience

Coldplay have announced the project. Picture: Anna Lee

By Jenny Mensah

The film is a visual companion to the band's number one album, Moon Music.

Coldplay have announced a new project titled, A Film For The Future, which is a 44 minute visual companion to their No.1 album Moon Music.

The film will premiere worldwide on YouTube on 22nd January as immersive lightroom screenings are announced in London, Manchester & Seoul, with tickets available to buy here.

A fan-led remix site for the film, powered by Microsoft AI, will also launch on the same day at afftf.coldplay.com.

Watch the trailer for the film below:

Coldplay - A Film For The Future (Official trailer)

The film was created by over 150 different visual artists from 45 countries with each given a handful of musical snippets from the album and asked to make corresponding visuals. The artists were given no rules or guidelines and had no prior knowledge of each other's creations.

The result, says executive producer Ben Mor - who also directed Coldplay and Beyonce in their Hymn For The Weekend video - is a "a kaleidoscopic patchwork quilt - a 44-minute multimedia tapestry.”

He continued: "It was a huge privilege to have the bird's eye view of such an ambitious project, working with so many incredible animators and filmmakers all working independently of each other. The final film is simply jaw-dropping and I can’t wait for Coldplay’s fans to see it."

Coldplay said of the project: “We’re very grateful to all the amazing artists who lent their genius to this film. They’ve created something very beautiful and we’re extremely proud of it.”

Moon Music debuted at No. 1 on album charts around the world when it was released in October last year, including the US, where it became Coldplay’s fifth US No. 1 album and in the UK, where it outsold the rest of the Top 40 combined.

Meanwhile, Coldplay are set to continue their Music Of The Spheres World Tour this year, which will include a record-breaking 10 dates at London's Wembley Stadium.

See their UK dates below and see their full dates at coldplay.com/tour.

See Coldplay's 2025 Music Of The Spheres UK tour dates:

18th August 2025: Craven Park Stadium - Hull, UK

19th August 2025: Craven Park Stadium - Hull, UK

22nd August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

23rd August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

26th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

27th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

30th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

31st August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

3rd September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK -

4th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK -

7th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK - EXTRA DATE ADDED

8th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK - EXTRA DATE ADDED

