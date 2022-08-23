Coldplay's 2023 tour dates: How to buy tickets

Coldplay will tour again in 2023. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Chris Martin and co have added fresh tour dates to next year. Find out where they're going, when tickets go on sale and how to buy them.

Coldplay have announced fresh dates for 2023, which will see them at the likes of Manchester's Etihad Stadium and Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 6th June.

After a run of spectacular shows in 2022, including several dates at London's Wembley Stadium, the band have also announced new European dates, which will see them play the likes of Barcelona, Milan and Zurich.

Find out where Coldplay are going and how to buy tickets.

What are Coldplay's 2023 tour dates?

17th May 2023 – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra – Coimbr

24th May 2023 – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – Barcelona

25th May 2023 – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – Barcelona

31st May 2023 – Etihad Stadium – Manchester

1st June 2023 – Etihad Stadium – Manchester

6th June – Principality Stadium – Cardiff

21st June – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona – Naples

25th June – Stadio San Siro – Milan

26th June – Stadio San Siro – Milan

1st July – Stadion Letzigrund – Zurich

5th July – Parken – Copenhagen

6th July – Parken – Copenhagen

8th July – Ullevi – Gothenburg

9th July – Ullevi – Gothenburg

15th July – Johan Cruijff ArenA – Amsterdam

16th July – Johan Cruijff ArenA – Amsterdam

When do Coldplay's 2023 tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Coldplay's UK dates go on sale on Thursday 25th August from Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Visit Coldplay's official website for tickets to Coldplay's European dates.

Is there a Coldplay 2023 tour presale?

No, there's no presale for Coldplay tickets on this occasion. All tickets go on sale at the same time.

How much do Coldplay tickets cost?

The prices of the new dates have not been disclosed, but their Wembley Stadium shows ranged from £55 - £120 for seated tickets. and £85 for standing tickets plus booking fees.

