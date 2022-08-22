Alan Partridge joins Coldplay on stage to sing Running Up That Hill at Wembley

Alan Partridge sings with Coldplay at Wembley Stadium. Picture: 1. Instagram/Coldplay 2.Jim Dyson /Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The character, portrayed by Steve Coogan, sang a rendition of the iconic Kate Bush single as well as ABBA's Knowing Me Knowing You.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alan Partridge joined Coldplay on stage this weekend to perform ABBA and Kate Bush.

Steve Coogan - who plays the much-loved character - appeared in the role on stage at Wembley Stadium this Saturday (20th August), much to the amusement of the crowds.

Sharing the highlight on their Instagram, Coldplay wrote: "Thank you Alan Partridge for giving us a huge Wembley singalong".

Watch him sing Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill below:

The tactless and inept broadcaster has a long history with Kate Bush, singing a medley of the British artist's work during Comic Relief's Red Nose Day in 1999.

READ MORE: Kate bush reacts to Running Up That Hill resurgence in rare statement

The moment came after Partridge sang a rendition of ABBA's Knowing Me, Knowing You, the character's favourite band, which also formed formed the title of his parody BBC series chat show.

Knowing Me. Knowing You with Alan Partridge was a series of six episodes, which launched on 16th September 1994 and included the Christmas special Knowing Me, Knowing Yule on 29th December 1995.

QUIZ: We bet you know more of these Coldplay lyrics than you think

See Coldplay's setlist from Wembley Stadium on Sunday 21st August:

Intros:

Light Through the Veins (Jon Hopkins song with sustainability intro video)

Flying Theme (John Williams song from E.T)

Music of the Spheres

1. Higher Power

2. Adventure of a Lifetime

3. Paradise

4. Charlie Brown

5.The Scientist

B-Stage:

6. Viva la Vida

7. Hymn for the Weekend

8. Don't Panic (piano version)

A-Stage

9. Politik

10. In My Place

11. Yellow

Music: Sunrise with Louis Armstrong's spoken intro to What A Wonderful World

12. Human Heart

13. People of the Pride

14. Clocks

15 Infinity Sign

16. Something Just Like This

B-Stage

17. Midnight

A-Stage

18. My Universe

19. A Sky Full of Stars

C-Stage

20. Sparks

21. Knowing Me, Knowing You - with Alan Partridge

22. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) with Alan Partridge

A-Stage

23. Humankind

24. Fix You

25. Biutyful

Meanwhile, Coldplay have extended their live dates with new shows announced in Europe and the UK in 2023, including dates in Manchester's Etihad Stadium and Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Thursday 25th August at coldplay.com.

READ MORE: Coldplay's Chris Martin credits Back To The Future with making him start a band