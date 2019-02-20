WATCH: Catfish And The Bottlemen give Longshot single live debut at Nottingham gig

See Van McCann and co. play the lead single from their third studio album at their gig at the Nottingham Motorpoint Arena.

Catfish And The Bottlemen have performed their Longshot single live for the first time.

The Llandudno rockers played Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena this Tuesday (19 February), where they debuted the lead single from their third studio album.

Watch them in action above, in a video shared on Instagram by richardam0710:

Catfish And The Bottlemen's Van McCann. Picture: Matt Jelonek/WireImage

Catfish And The Bottlemen's album The Balance album is set for release on 26 April this year.

Meanwhile, Catfish have also been confirmed as headliners for TRNSMT Festival 2019.

After offering up lyric-based clues to music fans and allowing them to guess the line-up on Facebook, the Glasgow Green festival - which takes place from 12-14 July - has confirmed it's line-up for this year.

The Kathleen rockers are set to top the bill on Saturday 13 July, with support in the likes of Bastille, Richard Ashcroft, Sundara Karma and DMA's.

Gerry Cinnamon will play the support slot on the Friday night of the festival, providing the warm up to soon-to-be Glastonbury headliner Stormzy.

The Belter singer said of his huge slot on the main stage: "TRNSMT 2019: Let's f**kin dance."

Elsewhere, George Ezra will close the festival on the Sunday night, supported by the likes of Snow Patrol, The Kooks, The Wombats and Tom Grennan

Watch Catfish And The Bottlemen spill the beans on touring with Green Day:

