Catfish & The Bottlemen announce huge Liverpool show

Catfish & The Bottlemen will play Sefton Park in July. Picture: Em Marcove/Press

Van McCann will play the city's Sefton Park in July...

By Radio X

Catfish & The Bottlemen have announced details of a huge show at Liverpool's Sefton Park.

The band will play the 32,000 capacity site in the city on Thursday 11th July, with more acts to be announced.

Tickets for the show will go onsale at 10am (BST) on Friday 19th April via www.intheparkfestival.com.

The show will form park of In The Park Festival, which will also see shows from Tom Grennan, Rag 'N' Bone Man and more across Liverpool and Newcastle-upon-Tyne. A special pre-sale for the Catfish show will be available from www.intheparkfestival.com/catb from Wednesday 17th April.

SEFTON PARK LIVERPOOL



PRE-SALE STARTS 10AM WEDNESDAY 17TH APRIL



SIGN UP - https://t.co/bDWbX0xbDc pic.twitter.com/1r2hVYMKEv — Catfish&theBottlemen (@thebottlemen) April 15, 2024

2024 has seen the return of Catfish & The Bottlemen with their first new material in five years in the shape of Showtime. The single - the band's first since Conversation was issued in July 2019 - is a teaser for Catfish's fourth studio album, which is due to be announced soon.

Catfish and the Bottlemen - Showtime

Catfish & The Bottlemen 2024 UK Tour Dates: