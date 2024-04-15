Catfish & The Bottlemen announce huge Liverpool show
15 April 2024, 10:47 | Updated: 15 April 2024, 10:57
Van McCann will play the city's Sefton Park in July...
Listen to this article
Catfish & The Bottlemen have announced details of a huge show at Liverpool's Sefton Park.
The band will play the 32,000 capacity site in the city on Thursday 11th July, with more acts to be announced.
Tickets for the show will go onsale at 10am (BST) on Friday 19th April via www.intheparkfestival.com.
The show will form park of In The Park Festival, which will also see shows from Tom Grennan, Rag 'N' Bone Man and more across Liverpool and Newcastle-upon-Tyne. A special pre-sale for the Catfish show will be available from www.intheparkfestival.com/catb from Wednesday 17th April.
SEFTON PARK LIVERPOOL— Catfish&theBottlemen (@thebottlemen) April 15, 2024
PRE-SALE STARTS 10AM WEDNESDAY 17TH APRIL
SIGN UP - https://t.co/bDWbX0xbDc pic.twitter.com/1r2hVYMKEv
2024 has seen the return of Catfish & The Bottlemen with their first new material in five years in the shape of Showtime. The single - the band's first since Conversation was issued in July 2019 - is a teaser for Catfish's fourth studio album, which is due to be announced soon.
Catfish and the Bottlemen - Showtime
Catfish & The Bottlemen 2024 UK Tour Dates:
- Friday 19th July: TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2024 - Ticket info
- Saturday 29th July: TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2024 - Ticket info
- Friday 23rd August 2024 Leeds Festival - Ticket info
- Saturday 24th August 2024 Edinburgh Summer Sessions - Ticket info
- Sunday 25th August 2024 Reading Festival - Tickets info