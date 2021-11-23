Bloc Party announce Alpha Games album, new single and UK tour dates for 2022

Bloc Party have announced a brand new album, single and European tour dates. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Kele Okereke and co have confirmed their new Alpha Games album and tour dates which will take them across the UK and Europe. Find out how to buy tickets.

Bloc Party have announced the details of their forthcoming sixth studio album, Alpha Games, a new single entitles Traps and new tour dates.

The band - made up of Kele Okereke, Russell Lissack, Justin Harris and Louise Bartle - will take their new album across the UK and Europe in Spring and Summer 2022.

Their UK dates, which will take place between May and June next year, will see the Banquet rockers visit the likes of Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Glasgow, Newcastle and Leeds, with the band playing a homecoming date at London's Alexandra Palace on 28 May.

Tickets for the show go on general sale from gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.com on Friday 3rd of December from 9am.

Pre-sale tickets are available from 1st December at 9am.

See Bloc Party's 2022 UK tour dates:

Thu 26th May 2022 Birmingham - O2 Academy 1

Fri 27th May 2022 Nottingham - Rock City

Sat 28th May 2022 London - Alexandra Palace

Mon 30th May 2022 Bristol - O2 Academy

Tue 31st May 2022 Manchester - O2 Victoria Warehouse

Thu 2nd Jun 2022 Newcastle - O2 City Hall

Fri 3rd Jun 2022 Glasgow- Barrowland

Sat 4th Jun 2022 Leeds O2 - Academy

Meanwhile, the band's sixth studio album Alpha Games will be released on 29 April 2022.

Taking to Instagram to share a teaser, they wrote: "We're so excited to share our new album Alpha Games with you all in April 2022! The first single TRAPS is out now. Thank you for waiting patiently, we've missed you and we can't wait to share everything we've been working on."

The album is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

From it comes the lead single, Traps, which you can listen to in full below.

Speaking of the new single, frontman Kele said: "From the moment we wrote Traps, we knew it had to be the first thing people heard from this album; playing it in soundchecks on our last tour before it was finished and hearing how it sounded in those big rooms and outdoors."

The record is the band's first album since 2016's Hymns, which included the singles The Love Within and The Good News.

See Bloc Party's Alpha Games tracklist: