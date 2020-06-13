WATCH: Biffy Clyro share Tiny Indoor Fireworks video

Watch the Scottish trio's latest video, which was filmed in isolation during lockdown measures.

Biffy Clyro have released the video for their Tiny Indoor Fireworks single.

The Scottish trio gave fans a first listen of the track - which is taken from their forthcoming ninth studio album A Celebration of Endings - last month, but now they can experience it in all its splendour.

Biffy Clyro's Tiny Indoor Fireworks single.

Speaking to Radio X's George Godfrey about the inspiration for the single, frontman Simon Neil said: "The song's about trying to do your best when everything you seem to do is wrong.

"There's a line in the song like, 'I can't do right for doing wrong,' and that's kinda what the song's about, but it's about retaining the positivity, about praying for the better days."

Last week the track even sparked off a conversation about the Black Lives Matter movement, with the rocker admitting he feels "encouraged" by the protests.

"We're overdue a reset of the institutions and things that have been set for hundreds of years," he told George Godfrey.

"This is the time to reset. The coronavirus gave us that opportunity anyway, but I'm almost really really pleased to see these protests going on. I'm pleased to see slave owners statues toppling. Why should people have to put up with that side of white people's history?"

He added: "We need people to stand up and say 'this needs to change,' because we can't just sweep it under the rug or say next week we'll go back to normality, because there's no such thing."

The Mountains singer continued: "We've got such a unique opportunity to change almost everything that's wrong in this world.

"It's horrible that it takes such extreme violence. In fact, the violence has always been going on. It just so happens in the age of camera phones that we're seeing it and it's horrible."

"What I find most encouraging is there's so many young people," mused the rocker. "There's so many people of every ethnicity and creed protesting and that is how we know that things need to change. It's not like someone protesting from their perspective. Everybody has the same perspective now, and I just think if we don't embrace the change right now, we don't stand a chance".

