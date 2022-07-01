Simon Neil to receive honorary degree from Glasgow Caledonian University

Biffy Clyro Perform One-Off Q Awards Show At The Roundhouse. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

By Radio X

The Biffy Clyro frontman will be awarded with the honorary title at the Scottish university next week.

Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil is set to receive an honorary degree from Glasgow Caledonian University in a ceremony that will take place on 7th July 2022.

The 42-year-old Scottish rocker will be bestowed with a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) from the prestigious educational institution for “his continued inspiration to all creatives the world over”.

In a statement, the Many of Horror singer said: “To receive this doctorate is an honour I could never have expected. To receive it in Glasgow, a city that has featured so long and so supportively in the band’s story, is the stuff of dreams.

“I am also proud to be connected to such a forward-thinking institution as Caledonian University, and accept this honour gratefully.”

Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Pamela Gillies CBE FRSE, commented: “Graduations also afford us the opportunity to welcome distinguished individuals into our GCU family as honorary graduates.

“This year we are privileged indeed to honour many worthy recipients. They all share a deeply held core set of values that align with our own. They authentically live these values and are an inspiration to us all.”

Biffy have been on the festival circuit all summer, just recently playing Roskilde Festival in Denmark this week.

The Scottish trio - who is completed by twin brothers Ben and James Johnston - will embark on UK tour dates in November, playing the likes of Glasgow's OVO Hydro and The O2 London.

Speaking of the dates, where they'll joined by Architects, they said: "It's been way too long ... we are so excited to announce our tour of UK/Ireland this November and over the moon to have Architects join us on what is going to be a very special tour. You will not want to miss it."

Biffy Clyro UK and Ireland tour dates November 2022

5th November First Direct Arena, Leeds

6th November OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow

8th November Dublin 3 Arena

9th November Belfast SSE Arena

11th November Resorts World Arena Birmingham

12th November O2 Arena, London

14th November Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

