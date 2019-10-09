Biffy Clyro announce support for Dundee & Birmingham gigs

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil Isle of Wight Festival 2019
Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil Isle of Wight Festival 2019. Picture: Rob Ball/WireImage

The Many Of Horror rockers have confirmed who'll be joining them as special guests at their gigs, which take place on 14 and 17 October.

Biffy Clyro have announced who will support them on their upcoming UK dates.

The Howl trio are set to play an intimate gig at Dundee's Caird Hall on Monday 14 October followed by a show at Digbeth Arena in Birmingham on Thursday 17 October.

Now Simon Neil and co have now taken to Twitter to reveal they'll joined by Another Sky on both nights as support.

Meanwhile, Biffy have talked about the progress of album number eight and teased that it will be more "rocking".

Drummer Ben Johnston told NME: "It’s a work in progress and quite an overyielding beast at the moment, but we’ll get it into shape over the next few months".

He added: “But, it’s definitely a lot more rocking on this album. It’s definitely a lot more rocking that Ellipsis was. Once again, we’re working with Rich Costey again so it will have that modern vibe to it.”

