VIDEO: Nick Knowles responds to Biffy Clyro's jam session denial

The DIY SOS star has joked about the Scottish trio playing down their rooftop jam sesh on ITV after his I'm A Celeb exit.

Nick Knowles has responded to Biffy Clyro playing down their jam session.

The DIY SOS star set tongues wagging when he attributed scoring a record deal to the Simon Neil-fronted trio after playing on a London rooftop with them.

However, the band soon played down the story, calling it a "half-truth".

In ITV's roundup show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out, which aired on Wednesday 12 December, Knowles is seen being voted out of the jungle and soon begins to recount his rockstar tale to his loved ones.

However, he was soon stopped in his tracks by his son, who said: "Biffy Clryo have denied it happened. It's become a big thing."

The star at first looked shocked and replied: "They've not?"

However, taking it in good humour, he added: "I've imagined their manager have told them to distance themselves from me".

I'm A Celeb's Nick Knowles and Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil. Picture: Richard Kendal / Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images & Press

Watch the moment Knowles first told his Biffy Clyro story on I'm A Celeb here:

After Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly picked up on the story in the show, they prompted fans to get Twitter to get the hashtag trending: "#BiffyClyroNotEmbarrassedTheyJammedWithNickKnowles".

If that wasn't banterous enough, some genius edited Biffy Clyro's wikipedia to describe the Many Of Horror rockers as "Nick Knowles' back-up band".

See a screenshot below:

Biffy Clyro's Wikipedia page edited to include Nick Knowles' back-up band. Picture: Wikipedia

Unsurprisingly, viewers began to chime in, but the Wolves of Winter band also joined in with the banter themselves.

Not only did they use the hashtag, but they also shared a clip of the show which employed the use of a "Biffy Counter" too.

However, soon after drummer James Johnston played down the story when interviewed.

"He’s been a bit fast and loose with the truth there, he told the BBC.

“It was more like eight years ago, and it was after an awards ceremony. We came back to this hotel in Soho and we’d been informed that Nick Knowles had bought us a bottle of champagne to celebrate on the roof! He was lovely, we had a drink and we left and there might have been a guitar there.”

Johnston didn't deny that music was played, but stressed that it wasn't a drawn-out or "proper heavy" performance.

“He was a nice guy! I’m not gonna say anything bad about him, Mr Nick Knowles, he was lovely,” he explained.

“But I don’t think it’s quite the Kum Ba Yah situation that everyone might have in their heads. I’m really sorry to shatter the illusion that we had a proper heavy jam with Nick Knowles, because that did not happen I’m afraid.“It’s a half truth. We were in the same rooftop bar at the same time, and he was very nice.”

Watch Nick Knowles talk to Chris Moyles after he left the jungle: