Biffy Clyro covered David Bowie's Modern Love and it's unrecognisable

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil and David Bowie. Picture: Press

Hear the band's interesting take on the late Ziggy Stardust icon's 1983 track, which featured on his Let's Dance album.

Biffy Clyro have covered David Bowie's Modern Love and completely transformed it.

The Scottish trio - who are comprised of Simon Neil and James and Ben Johnston - have recorded their rendition of the late icon's famous track, which was the opener on his 1983 Let's Dance album.

The recording wast made for The Howard Stern Tribute to David Bowie, hosted by his long-time Bowie collaborator Toni Visconti.

Listen to it below:

READ MORE: The changing hair and style of Simon Neil

Speaking previously to Radio X about the effect of the Heroes icon, Biffy frontman Simon Neil said: "I think just anyone who's ever played music or ever listened to music owes a bit of gratitude to David Bowie.

"For us Bowie's always been there. I think he's such a part of the tapestry of the culture coming out of the UK and the music..."

Watch him talk to Gordon Smart about the icon below:

READ MORE: Bands that may not have existed without David Bowie