The Changing Hair & Style Of Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil in 2008, 2017 and 2018. Picture: Richard Scott/PA Archive/PA Images & Danny Lawson/PA Archive/PA Images & Francesco Prandoni/Redferns

The Biffy Clyro frontman has continually transformed his look over the years. Look back over the Mountains singer's most distinctive hairstyles so far.

Biffy Clyro have spent a whopping 23 years together, releasing seven albums with another on its way.

Through the Scottish band's changing look and sound, one thing's for certain: their charismatic frontman Simon Neil has drastically transformed himself, his haircuts and his style throughout.

Whatever hair he has or style he chooses, it's pretty evident he can pull pretty much anything off.

Take a look at some of the key looks of the Scottish rocker here...