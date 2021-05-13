Biffy Clyro have finished their next album and changed its title

Biffy Clyro have confirmed they have just finished their new album. Picture: JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

By Radio X

The Scottish rockers have revealed that the follow-up to 2020's A Celebration of Endings is complete, but also say they plan to change its title.

Biffy Clyro have finished working on their ninth studio album and have changed its title.

The Scottish trio released A Celebration of Endings in 2020 and planned to release its follow-up, which was set to be called A Commemoration of Commiserations.

Now, speaking to NME, the rockers have said: "The title has changed and we’ve got to keep it top secret at the moment, but we finished it literally last week.

"We weren’t intending on doing it, but we’ve ended up making an amazing album."

The Many of Horror outfit - who consist of Simon Neil and brothers James and Ben Johnston - admitted that the album was initially intended to partner with their eighth release but has now become "it's own beast".

“Originally it was going to be completely hand-in-hand," Simon Neil revealed. "They do relate, but because we didn’t tour I ended up writing about seven or eight new songs for the album. Originally it was intended to be a few off-cuts from A Celebration Of Endings, but now it’s got wonderful new art and it’s kind of its own beast.

"The lyrics correspond at certain points and there are a lot of Easter eggs for fans in there, but it’s a proper record. It’s not like we headed in, rushed it and banged out a few songs – it has become this epic ‘meister werke’, if I can say that about our band, which I can’t. I’ve turned full d***** now! I’m sorry."

QUIZ: Can you remember all these Biffy Clyro lyrics?

As for what fans can expect from the record? The band say it's a reflective record about going through the global pandemic together, but "not being able to comprehend what someone else is going through."

The frontman explained: "It’s about that reflection of how you can experience the same thing but react in a completely different way. We’ve all had this huge global experience, but we’ve not had the same experience for many, many reasons – and I feel that’s what the record is about.

"It’s about the aftermath of coming through something together, but also not being able to comprehend what someone else is going through. We’re all trying to make the best of that.

"It’s still a fairly positive outlook with a s*** tonne of bone marrow nihilism going down inside of it."

READ MORE: How did Biffy Clyro come up with their name?

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Biffy announced that their intimate "Fingers Crossed" tour was rescheduled from April to October and November 2021.

The run of six dates was intended to replace the band's arena shows in support of their latest album A Celebration Of Endings, which had been planned for the autumn of 2020.

They wrote back in March: "Due to the current government restrictions in place in England, The Fingers Crossed Tour will be not be able to take place in April - however, we are delighted to announce that we are rescheduling the dates for later this year in October / November.:

All tickets purchased will remain valid for the new dates.

Due to the current government restrictions in place in England, The Fingers Crossed Tour will be not be able to take place in April - however, we are delighted to announce that we are rescheduling the dates for later this year in October / November. pic.twitter.com/mceYzOPwfo — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) March 10, 2021

Biffy Clyro Fingers Crossed 2021 UK Tour dates

29 October Liverpool University

20 October Cambridge Corn Exchange

31 October Sheffield O2 Academy

2 November London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

3 November Southampton, O2 Guildhall

4 November Bristol, O2 Academy

READ MORE: Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil chooses between Blur's Country House and Oasis' Roll With It